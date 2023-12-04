Generous gifts: GivingTuesday raises over $14,000 for local charitable organizations

Dec. 4—Early reports predicted GivingTuesday may not be as successful as in previous years. That wasn't the case though and especially not in Daviess County.

GivingTuesday Data Commons reported in the United States alone, more than $3.1 billion was donated to charitable organizations, a slight increase over 2022. Those gifts were made by 34 million adults.

In Daviess County, 63 donors made 222 different gifts totaling $14,241.33 to 22 charitable organizations and 13 funds held by Our Community Foundation.

"We were unsure what to expect this year," said Executive Director for Our Community Foundation Mary Smith. "There were reports in the news and from other professional organizations that showed a decline in overall giving."

Smith said this year's campaign saw a notable increase in the number of donors selecting multiple funds or organizations through the Our Community Foundation website.

"It was easy for donors to select multiple organizations or funds to support through our safe and secure online portal and this year, people really took advantage of that," said Smith. "We also had a lot of new donors this year. Overall, we saw a 14.2% increase over last year."

Our Community Foundation President Joe Singleton called Daviess County a special place in part to the generosity of the community and the work of its charitable organizations.

"This is the season of giving and receiving and that leads to the betterment of Daviess County. That's all because of you," said Singleton.

Several Our Community Foundation Board Members were on hand to present checks at Washington Times-Herald office to the 22 organizations participating including Little Warrior Wishes, First Choice Solutions, Daviess County Partnership Inc, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Daviess County Inc, Senior and Family Services Inc, Brotherhood Charities, Comforting Hearts, Corning Heritage Center Inc, Discover Downtown Washington, Oak Grove Caretakers Inc, Odon Winkelpleck Library, United Way of Daviess County, Daviess County Family YMCA, Veale Creek Players Inc, Building Blocks, Parkview Village Christian Care Inc, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, Washington Carnegie Public Library, Washington Band Boosters Association, and One-Time Hunt Club Inc.

Two special awards were given as part of the local GivingTuesday efforts. George the Giving Tuesday Gift Horse was presented to the United Way of Daviess County for raising the most money during the 24-hour event and Herald the Reindeer was presented by the Times-Herald to the Daviess County Family YMCA for tallying the most individual donations.

While donors may have been up in Daviess County, internationally, the number of donors was down.

"We are so inspired to see a show of generosity of this magnitude every year. Our goal with GivingTuesday, not just on the day itself but year-round, is to create an ecosystem of giving that helps communities, causes, and organizations across the globe," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO in a report on the GivingTuesday website. "However, we are concerned to see a decline in participation in line with giving trends from the past year. GivingTuesday's mission is to inspire generosity among as many people as possible, not just raise as many dollars as possible. Generosity has such important correlations with civic participation, community cohesion, and well-being."

While GivingTuesday is officially the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Curran noted that it's now a year-round global effort. There are national movements in around 100 countries and at the grassroots level, there are participants in every single country in the world.

"Every year the creativity, commitment, time and spirit put toward GivingTuesday by our leaders, community members and many millions of generous people across every country is a reminder of what's possible when we work together for greater good," said Curran.

Through the financial resources of a broad base of donors, Our Community Foundation's mission is to meet the changing needs of Daviess County by fostering a culture of local philanthropy. The Foundation offers individuals, families, and organizations a way to give back to the community by allowing them to establish named funds that forever support charitable organizations, programs, and projects. Our Community Foundation is directed by a local board and directors are Joe Singleton, President; Kirsten Emmons, Vice President; Paula Jones, Secretary; Alex Knepp, Treasurer; Scott Arthur; Chance Berry; Jordan Briggeman; J Merle Callahan; Shannon Dalton; Tony Duncheon; David Frette; Carolyn Jones; Cindy Mason; Gretchen Miles; Linda Myers; Carol Nugent; Steve Peterson; Dan Roach; Travis Schaffer; Peg Stephens; and Joe Wellman.