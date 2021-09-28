Genes versus jeans: how can you keep the same waistline your whole life?

genes or jeans?

Have you dusted off a pair of jeans you wore aged 21 lately and seen if they still fit? Because a diabetes academic suggested yesterday that if you can’t slip comfortably into your old clothes, then you are probably “carrying too much fat” and could be at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Professor Roy Taylor from Newcastle University made his comments while presenting data from a new study at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual conference. He has studied the disease for more than 43 years and is the author of best-selling book, Life Without Diabetes: The Definitive Guide To Understanding and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes.

The data he referenced this week was from an early study in which eight of the 12 people on the trial – who were of a ‘normal’ weight – managed to “get rid” of their type 2 diabetes condition by losing 10 to 15 per cent of their body weight. Taylor said the early results “demonstrate very clearly that diabetes is not caused by obesity but by being too heavy for your own body”.

It is part of an important message around treating – and preventing – type 2 diabetes, a disease that nearly 3.5 million people in the UK have, along with 1 million more who live with it but do not know it, and a further 7 million who are at risk of developing it.

But that message was lost when his comments were received with a maelstrom of derision, when #At21 started trending on Twitter. Many women, particularly, questioned how useful it is to talk of jean size when their bodies had been through lifestyle changes, fertility treatments, pregnancy, childbirth and child-rearing.

For instance, despite having two babies, if I pulled on the pair of jeans I owned when I was 21, I’m not sure they would stay up. Like many students I was living on a diet of takeaways, white carbs and cheap wine. It was only finding a later love of running, and a subsequent more nuanced understanding of nutrition that saw my waist measurement decrease.

Story continues

The message that Taylor is normally so good at communicating is that the reason many of us are developing type 2 diabetes is not necessarily linked to obesity. One in two people who develop type 2 diabetes has a body mass index (BMI) of less than 30, as, famously Dr Michael Mosley did when he had the disease.

Research suggests that minimal amounts of excess abdominal fat can be an important factor behind the development of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, so what can we do about it?

One reason for increased abdominal fat could be the genes we’re served. A study published in the journal Nature in 2019 found that genetic variants determine where your body fat is distributed: in effect, your genes, not your jeans. But it also noted that lifestyle factors played a role.

Type 2 diabetes is not simply related to obesity, says Dr Michael Mosley - Shutterstock

Nutritionist and trainer Zana Morris says that weight gain in midlife is often due to hormonal imbalance in the body. “Any weight around the middle is an indication that the body is releasing too much insulin, and that’s not great,” she says. “There can be some hormonal changes that affect that, from stress to not getting enough sleep to the perimenopause and menopause – it’s not solely about what you eat.”

She advocates a full mental and physical health adjustment to rebalance hormones, from prioritising sleep to looking at what we eat. We can reduce belly fat significantly, she suggests, by “reducing carb intake, especially in the evenings, and increasing protein in our meals”

She also advises clients “to respect proper gaps between meals, meaning no snacking but also, if possible, delaying the first meal of the day to give the body a really good chance to restabilise the insulin.” Delaying breakfast – or skipping dinner – is a form of intermittent fasting, which studies have shown may reduce insulin resistance.

Other approaches, favoured and promoted by Taylor and Mosely, include dramatic calorie reduction. Preliminary studies show that patients who were put on very low-calorie diets (around 850 calories, made up of meal replacement shakes) could in some cases reverse their type 2 diabetes.

While it does not affect insulin resistance as much as diet, the kind of exercise you do can count. Jade Barkett from the medical and health facility, Lanserhof at The Arts Club, recommends weight or resistance training “to improve your metabolism as well as stabilise your blood sugar through insulin sensitivity”, Pilates or yoga to “improve stress and sleep” and walking, which studies have shown reduces body fat and insulin resistance.

The experts all agree that excess body fat can be an indicator that we need to tweak our daily habits. But unfortunately it is more complicated than just jean size.