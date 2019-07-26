Genes Tech Group Holdings (HKG:8257) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Genes Tech Group Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8257) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Genes Tech Group Holdings

How Much Debt Does Genes Tech Group Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Genes Tech Group Holdings had NT$446.9m of debt in December 2018, down from NT$487.1m, one year before. On the flip side, it has NT$292.9m in cash leading to net debt of about NT$154.0m.

SEHK:8257 Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

A Look At Genes Tech Group Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Genes Tech Group Holdings had liabilities of NT$1.95b falling due within a year, and liabilities of NT$105.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had NT$292.9m in cash and NT$402.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total NT$1.36b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of NT$974.7m, we think shareholders really should watch Genes Tech Group Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Genes Tech Group Holdings's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 12.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Genes Tech Group Holdings grew its EBIT by 240% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Genes Tech Group Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.