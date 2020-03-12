Genesco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $35.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.09 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $677.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $61.4 million, or $3.92 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.2 billion.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.40 per share.

Genesco shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

