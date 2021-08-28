Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Genesco's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Genesco had US$44.2m of debt in May 2021, down from US$222.7m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$258.0m in cash, so it actually has US$213.9m net cash.

How Healthy Is Genesco's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Genesco had liabilities of US$435.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$647.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$258.0m as well as receivables valued at US$45.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$779.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$981.0m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Genesco's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Genesco boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Genesco grew its EBIT by 496% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Genesco's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Genesco has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Genesco actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While Genesco does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$213.9m. The cherry on top was that in converted 244% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$200m. So we don't think Genesco's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genesco (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

