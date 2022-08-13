Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Genesco's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Genesco had US$14.7m of debt in April 2022, down from US$44.2m, one year before. However, it does have US$200.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$185.9m.

A Look At Genesco's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Genesco had liabilities of US$464.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$483.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$200.6m and US$48.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$698.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$882.6m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Genesco boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Genesco grew its EBIT by 70% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Genesco's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Genesco may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Genesco actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Genesco does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$185.9m. The cherry on top was that in converted 144% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$46m. So is Genesco's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Genesco's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

