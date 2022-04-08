Genesee County Clerk John Gleason charged with felony related to witness interference

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, a former Democratic state lawmaker, is facing a felony charge related to interfering with a witness, according to court records.

Gleason was arrested Friday and charged with bribing, intimidating or interfering with a witness, according to the county sheriff's office and records posted online by 67th District Court in Flint. Gleason also faces a charge of willful neglect of duty, which is a misdemeanor, records show.

Sheriff Chis Swanson has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference related to the arrest, a spokeswoman said.

Gleason has not been arraigned on the charges, which relate to an offense in December 2019, according to the court records. Further details were not immediately available.

Gleason, who could not be reached for comment, has served as county clerk and register of deeds since 2013.

Before that, he served in the Michigan Senate from 2009 through 2012 and in the state House from 2003 through 2006. Before his election to the Legislature, he served on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.

