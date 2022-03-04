Genesee County woman's death goes unnoticed — and her 12 ponies, dog die of starvation

Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
Authorities are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Gaines Township woman that went unnoticed for so long that a dozen of her ponies and a dog also died, mostly likely of starvation because there was no one else to care for them.

The case, which was reported this week by WNEM-TV in Bay City, sparked concern by at least one village resident who wanted to know: "Why did it get to this point that nobody reached out to anybody and nothing was done about it?"

Gaines Township, in Genesee County, has a population of about 7,000.

According to the TV station, Gilda Mizell was found dead in her vehicle in the driveway of her home on Seymour Road, and the ponies and dog were inside the barns and house.

Police said she appeared to have died from natural causes.

It was unclear how long it was before police found her body.

Sherry Lange of Gaines told WNEM on camera that she had been "absolutely astounded that something like this took place in our community and nobody had been aware of it."

When Michigan State Police went to the home and discovered Mizell's body, only one of her horses and two dogs were alive. The animals likely starved to death. The ones that survived have been adopted.

MSP Lt. Kim Vetter told the TV station that Mizell "was the only caregiver for these animals and unfortunately, she’s deceased," adding that "there’s nobody else to hold accountable."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gaines Township woman Gilda Mizell's death goes unnoticed, animals die

