Genesee Valley Conservancy expands protection along Honeoye Creek with 177-acre purchase

RICHMOND, NY - Honeoye Creek will be further protected after the Genesee Valley Conservancy purchased 177 acres of highly important wetland, upland brush-shrub, and wooded habitat in the town of Richmond.

The four land parcels acquired this summer by the Conservancy adds to the work the organization has been doing along Honeoye Creek for more than 26 years and helps protect the creek, surrounding wetlands, and the high-quality bird habitat found here.

The lands protected this summer connect parts of the Honeoye Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is owned and managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, together with the Taylor Marsh Preserve, a private property owned by the not-for-profit Bergen Swamp Preservation Society.

The new properties also expands upon several family-owned properties protected by conservation easements held by the Genesee Valley Conservancy.

In total, nearly 4,300 contiguous acres are now protected in this immediate area adjoining Honeoye Creek and protecting the freshwater wetland.

This land acquisition secures more than 3,000 feet of protection along Honeoye Creek that flows through a large freshwater wetland complex. Combined with previous conservation work in the area, the creek now has over 7 miles of protected lands along its borders, helping to preserve the natural functions and environmental benefits of this creek and wetland.

The project also protects over 1,278 feet of scenic road front, which will remain as intact vistas of the rural landscape.

Funding for this project was made possible by donations to Genesee Valley Conservancy’s acquisition fund, which was established to support strategic land acquisition projects that result in permanent conservation, allowing supporters to make special gifts to help fund key land acquisitions locally.

Additional support came from the nonprofit The Nature Conservancy.

This project was unanimously endorsed by the Richmond Town Board and will soon be transferred to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for long-term stewardship, expanding upon its existing wildlife management area that adjoins these newly acquired parcels.

Properties purchased by the Genesee Valley Conservancy are considered important bird habitat.

People interested in learning more about Genesee Valley Conservancy’s Cooperative Conservation program and how the acquisitions fund is being leveraged to protect new places should contact Executive Director Ben Gajewski at 585-243-2190.

Landowners in the Genesee River watershed interested in pursuing permanent conservation options for their property, be it farmland, habitat, or a nature preserve, should contact Land Conservationist Matt Halladay at 585-243-2190.

