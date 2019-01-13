Are Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Interest Costs Too High?

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors, however, mid-cap stocks, such as Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR), with a market capitalization of US$4.4b, rarely draw their attention from the investing community. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk adjusted returns than both of those groups. Today we will look at GWR’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into GWR here.

See our latest analysis for Genesee & Wyoming

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does GWR produce enough cash relative to debt?

GWR has sustained its debt level by about US$2.3b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$75m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, GWR has produced US$526m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 23%, indicating that GWR’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GWR’s case, it is able to generate 0.23x cash from its debt capital.

Does GWR’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of US$468m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$622m, with a current ratio of 1.33x. Generally, for Transportation companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

NYSE:GWR Historical Debt January 13th 19 More

Is GWR’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 62%, GWR can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for mid-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if GWR’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For GWR, the ratio of 4.41x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as GWR’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although GWR’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around GWR’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how GWR has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Genesee & Wyoming to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GWR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GWR’s outlook. Valuation: What is GWR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GWR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



