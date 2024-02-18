Genesis of Coshocton celebrates milestone of performing 1,000th surgery

COSHOCTON – The Genesis Coshocton Medical Center surgery team recently performed its 1,000th surgery onsite. Genesis surgeons started performing surgeries at the facility on May 1, 2023.

“At Genesis Coshocton Medical Center, we are happy to bring exceptional surgical options to the Coshocton community. We are grateful to have reached 1,000 surgeries so quickly. This shows how much we are helping improve the health of the Coshocton community,” said Stacey Lacy, director of surgical and anesthesia services.

Several surgeons care for patients in different specialties at the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. This includes the fields of general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, podiatry, gastrointestinal, gynecology and ears, nose and throat. A n anesthesia team assists with surgeries.

