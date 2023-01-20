Genesis' Crypto Lending Businesses Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Stephen Alpher, Danny Nelson
·2 min read

Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the parent company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses.

Genesis Global Holdco, LLC and its subsidiaries Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Genesis Global Capital, LLC filed a trio of voluntary petitions with the bankruptcy court. All three fall under the umbrella of Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk. Genesis has moved for joint administration of the cases.

In its filing, Genesis Global Capital, the partner firm to Gemini's defunct Earn program, estimated more than 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion and $10 billion in liabilities, as well as assets. The two other entities estimated their assets and liabilities in the $100 million and $500 million range, respectively.

Those companies comprise Genesis' crypto lending business that was rocked last year by the implosions of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX. Genesis' other subsidiaries involved in the derivatives and spot trading and custody businesses as well as Genesis Global Trading were not included in the filing and continue client trading operations, according to a press release.

In its filing, Genesis Global Capital said it expects that through the restructuring process, there will be money left over to pay unsecured creditors – a group that can get wiped out in bankruptcy cases if the situation is extremely dire.

Shortly after FTX collapsed into its own bankruptcy case in November, Genesis Global Capital was forced to suspend customer withdrawals, which hurt customers of a yield product offered by the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange, Gemini.

Genesis had been scrambling to raise fresh capital or reach a deal with creditors. It – along with parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns CoinDesk – was under increasing pressure to make good on $900 million of locked deposits.

The bankruptcy "is a crucial step towards us being able to recover your assets," Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss tweeted shortly after the filing was announced.

Genesis late last year retained investment bank Moelis & Co. to assist with exploring options.

Before FTX dealt a blow to Genesis, the failure of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital had caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for the firm, CoinDesk reported first last year.

Earlier this month, Genesis announced it was laying off 30% of its staff, taking it down to 145 employees.

Thursday's bankruptcy filing could have broader implications for bitcoin as Genesis and digital assets manager Grayscale share the same parent company in DCG. Grayscale operates the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has $10 billion-plus in assets under management and was late last year trading at a record discount to net asset value, although that discount has narrowed recently. There are market fears that the repercussions of the Genesis bankruptcy could somehow lead to the liquidation of GBTC's holdings of 600,000+ bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

    Party City Holdco Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, making it the latest casualty in the U.S. retail industry as persistently high inflation takes a toll on consumer spending. Troubled retailers often seek bankruptcy protection following the holiday season to take advantage of the cash cushion provided by recent sales. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern earlier this month.

  • U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell below the 50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction in both November and December. U.S. manufacturers continued to increase their selling prices in the fourth quarter, but the rate of producer price inflation has decelerated as input cost pressures have eased and demand for goods has fallen.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Returns to Its Winning Ways

    ALSO: Shaurya Malwa writes about Singapore asset management firm Cobo's initiative to introduce separate custodian, clearing and settlement services to crypto; Bitcoin's price rises back past $21K.

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy as Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of FTX’s swift downfall. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamThe company filed for Chapt

  • Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

    Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned the financial world with its bankruptcy, fuelling concern that other companies could implode. The company is owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG). Genesis' lending unit said it had both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

  • New York police ID suspect in cold case murder of elderly woman with help from ex-girlfriend's Netflix viewing

    The suspect believed to have killed a New York woman nearly 30 years ago was identified Thursday.

  • Meta dodged a €4BN privacy fine over unlawful ads, argues GDPR complainant

    A €390 million privacy fine for Meta announced earlier this month in the European Union -- for running behavioral ads on Facebook and Instagram in the region without a valid legal basis -- was several billion dollars smaller than it should have been, and orders of magnitude too tiny to be a deterrent for others going big on breaking the bloc's privacy laws, according to the not-for-profit which filed the original complaint over Facebook's 'forced consent' back in May 2018. This week the privacy rights group, noyb, has written to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) to raise fresh hell -- arguing that the Irish regulator which issued the final decision on its complaint against Meta's ads failed to follow the Board's instructions to investigate the financial benefits it accrued off of the unlawful data processing.

  • China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games

    As the week-long Lunar New Year holidays in China draw near with promises of feasts and red envelopes stuffed with cash, children have another thing to look forward to –- one extra hour of online games each day. For years, Chinese authorities have sought to control how much time kids can spend playing games online, to fight “internet addiction.” In 2019, authorities restricted minors to playing 90 minutes a day on weekdays and banned them from playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. In 2021, they issued even harsher restrictions: Minors are allowed to play online games for only an hour a day and only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

  • Google to delay portion of staff bonus

    The company will pay 80% advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year. Alphabet has so far announced cuts impacting over 200 employees in its health sciences division even as its megacap peers Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp have let go thousands of employees. The advance bonus will be paid in January and the remaining 20% in March or April, according to CNBC, which first reported the story.

  • Jamie Dimon Thinks Bitcoin Supply Won’t Really Be Capped at 21 Million

    There is no such thing as a sure thing, but five lines of crypto code come pretty close.

  • SLB Reports Earnings Friday. Why Analysts Are Optimistic.

    Analysts expect the energy technology company to report fourth-quarter earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.

  • The rumors surrounding Miley Cyrus's new song "Flowers" are already out of control — and it's a genius marketing tactic

    Easter eggs surrounding Cyrus's latest track are at an all-time high. It's hard to know where they're coming from, but no matter what, they're selling records.

  • Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

    Thiel was predicting a 100-fold price surge for bitcoin around the same time Founders Fund cashed out its crypto positions, according to the Financial Times.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Bitcoin Is Falling After a Big Rally. It Could Get Ugly.

    Bitcoin's rapid run-up from $17,000 to $21,000 was helped by a lack of liquidity. That could make a reversal painful.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • 3 New Chip Leaders to Focus On

    The semiconductor industry has been a producer of true market leaders for the past decade. However, 2023 is showing that new leaders are taking the leadership from older, well-known leaders. Zack's Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco breaks down the details.