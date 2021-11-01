Genesis Digital Expands in US With 300MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Texas

Aoyon Ashraf
·1 min read

Genesis Digital Assets is building a new self-hosted bitcoin mining data center in West Texas with 300 megawatt of capacity and power sourced from Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), according to a statement on Monday.

  • Genesis Digital said ERCOT sources more than 40% of its energy from wind and solar power, consistent with the company’s goal to mine bitcoin with renewable energy.

  • “As we continue our rapid expansion plans in the United States, we remain committed to our sustainability and social commitments, by identifying ways to power our industrial-scale bitcoin mining farms with renewable energy and create job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” Executive Chairman and co-founder Abdumalik Mirakhmedov said in the statement.

  • The company said it currently has mining power of over 3.8 exahash per second, which is more than 2.4% of the global bitcoin mining hashrate.

  • The total network hashrate, or computing power, for bitcoin was about 144 EH/s as of Oct. 31, according to data analytics firm Glassnode.

  • On Sept. 21, Genesis Digital said it raised $431 million to expand its bitcoin mining operations in North America and the Nordic region.

  • The company plans to bring online another 9.4 EH/s mining power in the next 12 months and expects to reach a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts by the end of 2023.

  • Genesis Digital Assets is not related to Genesis, the crypto lending firm owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Digital Currency Group Wants to Be Crypto’s Standard Oil

    The cryptocurrency conglomerate that owns Grayscale and CoinDesk sells $700 million of shares at a $10 billion valuation in a funding round led by two SoftBank funds.

  • China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    LONDON (Reuters) -China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • Burger King offers free crypto, putting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum on the menu

    The fast-food chain is giving away cryptocurrency to members of its loyalty program.

  • Burger King Offers Bitcoin as a Side Dish. Robinhood Could Benefit.

    Burger King announces a partnership with Robinhood, offering Royal Perks members a chance to win Dogecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Bitcoin Nears Record Highs?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Altcoins to Watch Closely in November

    Image source: Getty Images October was another record-setting month for cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed its previous all-time highs and the overall crypto market topped the $2.6 trillion mark for the first time.

  • Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America expects Brent crude to hit $120 a barrel by the end of June 2022.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsA global energy crisis has sent prices for gas and coal soaring around the world, and this has turbocharged the recovery i

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsEurope faced a tightening squeeze on natural gas after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain.Benchmark gas futures surged as much as 15%, before paring those gai

  • Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. Biden's overall take on his efforts: On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote this coming week.

  • Crypto Will Be the Currency of the Metaverse. Coinbase Could Benefit.

    Facebook's pivot to a "metaverse" company could be broadly positive for digital assets used as currencies in new online worlds.

  • Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Latest Victims of China’s Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The lab-grown diamond industry is the latest sector to feel the effects of China’s energy crisis -- and if the situation gets worse, consumers may find that special Christmas gift is suddenly a lot more expensive.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing I

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • SafeMoon Rallies 9% as Investors Hunt Next Big Meme Coin

    SafeMoon investors appear satisfied that the supply is now being spread among the community.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...