Genesis Digital Plans a 100% Clean Energy Mining Center in Sweden

Axios

It can be risky to draw too many historical parallels when analyzing the economy. Whatever the similarities between the current economic moment and any past episode, they're usually dwarfed by the differences.Driving the news: Still, the surge of commodity prices that has accompanied the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes for a striking parallel between the 2020s and the 1970s.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The conflict in Eastern Europe