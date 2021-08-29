Genesis Energy (NZSE:GNE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To NZ$0.10

Genesis Energy Limited's (NZSE:GNE) dividend will be increasing to NZ$0.10 on 8th of October. This takes the dividend yield from 5.1% to 5.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Genesis Energy Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Genesis Energy was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 76% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 176%.

Genesis Energy Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from NZ$0.13 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of NZ$0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.0% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Genesis Energy's EPS has fallen by approximately 29% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Genesis Energy's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Genesis Energy that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

