Genesis Energy (NZSE:GNE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At NZ$0.1016

Genesis Energy Limited's (NZSE:GNE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to NZ$0.1016 on 7th of October. This makes the dividend yield 5.9%, which is above the industry average.

Genesis Energy Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. At the time of the last dividend payment, Genesis Energy was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 106% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 47.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 182%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Genesis Energy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.132, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.176. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Genesis Energy has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Genesis Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Genesis Energy's payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means Genesis Energy has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Genesis Energy has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Genesis Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

