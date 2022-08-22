Genesis Energy (NZSE:GNE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Genesis Energy Limited's (NZSE:GNE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to NZ$0.1016 on 7th of October. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Genesis Energy Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Genesis Energy was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 106% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 44.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 172%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Genesis Energy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.132 total annually to NZ$0.176. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Genesis Energy Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Genesis Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Genesis Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Genesis Energy will make a great income stock. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We don't think Genesis Energy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Genesis Energy (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

