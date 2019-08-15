Is Genesis Energy (NZSE:GNE) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Genesis Energy Limited (NZSE:GNE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Genesis Energy's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Genesis Energy had NZ$1.22b in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it also had NZ$38.0m in cash, and so its net debt is NZ$1.19b.

NZSE:GNE Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Genesis Energy's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Genesis Energy had liabilities of NZ$340.0m due within a year, and liabilities of NZ$1.88b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of NZ$38.0m as well as receivables valued at NZ$200.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling NZ$1.98b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Genesis Energy is worth NZ$3.34b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Genesis Energy's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.5 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Even more troubling is the fact that Genesis Energy actually let its EBIT decrease by 7.9% over the last year. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Genesis Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.