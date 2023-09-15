Genesis G80 Undergoes Facelift

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Genesis is swinging in a new weight class.

As the automotive world shifts towards electrification, Genesis has not abandoned its commitment to improving its existing internal combustion engine (ICE) models. A recently spotted prototype of the facelifted Genesis G80 in South Korea is evidence that the brand is doubling down on modernizing its luxury sedan line-up.

Though camouflaged in black body cladding, the prototype reveals that Genesis has given the G80 an update in its lighting system. The quad LED headlights appear to be redesigned to incorporate a larger number of individual LEDs. This makes the lights strikingly similar to those found on the larger G90, a feature likely to resonate well with fans of the brand's flagship sedan.

The front fascia doesn't stop evolving with just the headlights. Other modifications include a tweaked grille and newly designed air intakes. The car's front quarter-panel LED lights have also undergone some change, appearing narrower than the ones on the current model. While the cladding obstructs a full view of the rear updates, glimpses of different taillights could be seen.

The interior was mostly concealed in black sheets, making it challenging to spot specific changes. However, previous reports suggest a significant departure from the current model’s free-standing 14.5-inch infotainment display. Instead, Genesis is expected to introduce a single integrated display that combines both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen, providing a sleeker, more unified interior experience.

As far as powertrains are concerned, there has been no official word. The current U.S. model line-up features a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 producing 375 horsepower. Both engines are likely to be carried over to the new model. Additionally, the electric version of the G80, which currently boasts 365 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, is also expected to continue as part of the updated range.

While the prototype has piqued interest and led to speculations, Genesis has yet to confirm these changes officially. However, what is clear is that Genesis is committed to ensuring its ICE models, like the G80, continue to offer a sophisticated blend of performance and luxury in an increasingly electric automotive landscape.

