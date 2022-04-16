Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Genesis Land Development

How Much Debt Does Genesis Land Development Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Genesis Land Development had CA$32.7m of debt, an increase on CA$21.5m, over one year. But it also has CA$64.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$31.3m net cash.

A Look At Genesis Land Development's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Genesis Land Development had liabilities of CA$30.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$58.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$64.0m as well as receivables valued at CA$13.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CA$11.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Genesis Land Development has a market capitalization of CA$158.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Genesis Land Development also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

Better yet, Genesis Land Development grew its EBIT by 1,639% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Genesis Land Development will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Genesis Land Development may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Genesis Land Development actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Genesis Land Development's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of CA$31.3m. The cherry on top was that in converted 271% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CA$1.5m. So is Genesis Land Development's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Genesis Land Development (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.