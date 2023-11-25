Genesis recognized as Top 100 hospital and for using technology to improve healthcare

ZANESVILLE – Genesis HealthCare System was recently by two organizations.

Fortune Magazine and PINC AI, a healthcare partner that uses artificial intelligence to combine data and insight into one platform, named Genesis Hospital a Top 100 hospital in the nation and an Everest award winner for the second consecutive year.

“The entire Genesis team is genuinely honored to receive these national awards,” said CEO Matt Perry. “We have spent years bringing together the best people, implementing the latest technologies and continually striving for excellence in the care of our patients. Our dedicated team of compassionate care givers earned these awards and I am proud of what they have accomplished.”

Perry also credited community support as crucial as the healthcare team and technology for producing patient outcomes that result in national recognition.

The Top 100 award was created so hospitals and the communities they serve have nationally verified, transparent data to evaluate performance against other hospitals and health systems. The Everest award recognizes hospitals and health systems achieving the highest improvement rates over a five-year period.

Additionally Genesis HealthCare System was named one of the Most Wired hospitals of 2023 by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

The program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Genesis is certified as a Level 9 for Ambulatory Care and Acute Care again for 2023. These certifications place Genesis in the top 10% of all hospitals in the country utilizing integrated technology.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Genesis receives Top 100 hospital and Most Wired awards