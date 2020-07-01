Genesis Reports June and Half-Year 2020 Sales

Genesis increases sales by 5.9% over previous month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,429 units in June 2020, a 24.3 percent decrease compared with the prior year. However, Genesis enjoyed a 5.9 percent increase vs. May 2020. For the first six months of 2020, Genesis Motor America sold 7,540 units, a 24.7 percent decrease for the calendar year thus far.

The full application of Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance" design ethos has been very well received with sales up over 22 percent through June 2020 YTD. More

June 2020 Sales:

JUNE 2020 JUNE 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,429 1,887 7,540 10,007 -24.65% G70 897 1,193 4,392 5,715 -23.15% G80 324 532 2,001 3,353 -40.32% G90 208 162 1,147 939 22.15%

"Despite a steep decline in the luxury market, Genesis increased sales significantly over last month. As the market recovers, I am confident that Genesis is well-positioned to garner a lot more attention in the second half of the year, said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America.

Last week, J.D. Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Genesis #1 among all premium automotive brands for the fourth consecutive year. As the #1 premium brand in the study, Genesis vehicle owners experienced 17 fewer problems per 100 vehicles than the second best luxury brand and 24 fewer problems than the average new 2020 vehicle owner that responded to the survey from JD Power.

The 2020 G70, scored at 129 PP100, was ranked the #1 Compact Premium Car for the second consecutive year. Genesis G70 owners experienced 32 fewer problems per 100 vehicles than the #2 compact premium car and 45 fewer problems per 100 vehicles than the compact premium car segment average.

"With every major accomplishment Genesis achieves as a brand; #1 Premium IQS brand for the fourth consecutive year, #1 overall brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), Consumer Reports Annual Report Card Results, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for our entire model range, all of the major third party awards our vehicles win, relatively solid and stable sales results through these trying times, and so on, Genesis is maturing into a luxury automobile brand to be reckoned with," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Furthermore, none of these major accomplishments are unique, one-off events. With each major award or accolade, Genesis is proving itself as the brand to watch in the automotive sector."

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in JD Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 ranked brand overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick+ rated.