Genesis Is Top Premium Brand For Fourth Consecutive Year In J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Genesis placed first in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) among all premium automotive brands. As the #1 premium brand in the study, Genesis vehicle owners experienced 17 fewer problems per 100 vehicles than the second best luxury brand and 24 fewer problems than the average new 2020 vehicle owner that responded to the survey from JD Power.

Genesis receives two J.D. Power 2020 IQS Awards; #1 Premium Brand - for the 4th consecutive year, and G70 #1 Premium Compact Car - for the 2nd consecutive year.

"To be ranked the #1 premium nameplate in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study any year is a significant accomplishment," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "But to be named the top ranked premium nameplate for four straight years is phenomenal. Genesis consistently scores well above our luxury brand competitors. We are thrilled with the results and remain steadfastly committed to delivering a personalized luxury experience to all of our customers."

The 2020 G70, scored at 129 PP100, was ranked the #1 Compact Premium Car for the second consecutive year, a full 32 PP100 better than the #2 compact premium car and 45 PP100 better than the compact premium car segment average.

The 2020 G80, in its final year of production, placed second in the Upper Midsize Premium Car Segment with its score of 164 PP100 13 PP100 better than the segment average of 177 PP100.

The new 2020 G90 launched into the market in late 2019 and did not receive enough survey responses for J.D. Power to render a statistically valid score for it.

The annual J.D. Power IQS study serves as the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality measured at 90 days of ownership. The 2020 survey is based on responses from purchasers and lessees of new, 2020 model-year vehicles, which is designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.