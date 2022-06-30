Genesis Trading at risk of nine-figure losses in 3AC contagion: report

Ningwei Qin
Crypto market maker and lender Genesis Trading may lose “hundreds of millions” due to its exposure to troubled crypto firms Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and Hong Kong-based lender Babel Finance, CoinDesk reported.

Fast facts

  • Genesis is seeking at least partial reimbursement from its counterparties and some of the loss may have been offset, according to an anonymous source cited by CoinDesk.

  • Genesis Chief Executive Officer Michael Moro tweeted on June 17 that the company has “carefully and thoughtfully mitigated losses” when a large counterparty failed to make a margin call.

  • 3AC recently defaulted on a loan worth about US$665 million from Canadian cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital, which consisted of 350 million in USDC stablecoins and 15,250 Bitcoins.

  • Babel Finance announced last week that it has reached “preliminary agreements” on debt repayments to counterparties to ease the liquidity pressure, but withdrawals have been frozen for two weeks.

