Genesis Unit Is Among Crypto Firms Named to FTX Creditors Committee

3
Steven Church and Emily Nicolle
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of digital asset firm Genesis won a spot on an official creditors committee in the FTX bankruptcy, a panel that may have a leading role in the biggest crypto insolvency case filed so far.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US Trustee, a unit of the Justice Department that monitors bankruptcies, named nine creditors to the committee, according to a court filing Thursday. Judges typically rely on such groups to help shape payout plans in big, multibillion dollar bankruptcy cases.

The panels hire their own lawyers and financial advisers, conduct their own independent investigations and are involved in most negotiations in big, corporate bankruptcy cases. Their expenses are paid by the bankrupt company.

Genesis previously said it had $175 million in exposure to FTX, which forced its parent Digital Currency Group to provide the firm with a $140 million capital infusion in November. Genesis is currently attempting to raise at least $1 billion in fresh funds to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

A wing of crypto market maker Wintermute is also listed as joining the committee. Wintermute Chief Executive Officer Evgeny Gaevoy disclosed in November that it had around $55 million in assets trapped on FTX.

“The bottom line is, we reduced our exposure by mostly 50% since it’s all started,” Gaevoy told Bloomberg in a Nov. 9 interview. “Generally as a rule, we don’t hold more than 20% of our net equity on any single venue and for FTX it was actually significantly less than that.”

The members of the committee are:

  • Zachary Bruch, an individual creditor represented by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth

  • Coincident Capital International, of Carson City, Nevada

  • GGC International, the Bermuda affiliate of Genesis

  • Octopus Information, of the British Virgin Islands

  • Pulsar Global, of Hong Kong

  • Larry Qian, an individual creditor

  • Acaena Amoros Romero, an individual creditor

  • Wincent Investment Fund PCC, of Gibraltar

  • Wintermute Asia PTE, of Singapore

The case is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, US. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

--With assistance from Yueqi Yang.

(Corrects address in story originally published Dec. 15 after US Trustee filed amended court documents.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Property Crisis Pressures Vietnam to Act Before It’s Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- Time is running short for Vietnam to prevent a worsening property-sector credit crunch from derailing one of the world’s fastest economic expansions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesSBF Sent Back to Bahamian Jail After Catching Lawyer

  • Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis

    After all, the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has not kept its head above water for more than a week at a time, and is down about three-quarters from last November's $69,000 peak. "It’s wrong to say this thing is going to curl up and die completely because there are elements of it which can be useful in other areas, and there is probably a modest cryptocurrency market which will continue to thrive on the margin of financial markets," he says.

  • Yen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda shocked markets by doubling a cap on 10-year yields, sparking a jump in the yen and a slide in government bonds in a move that helps pave the way for possible policy normalization under a new governor.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Looking for New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yi

  • 3 Stocks to Gain Big if Cryptocurrency Rebounds

    Here we provide a sneak peek into three stocks, PayPal (PYPL), Block (SQ) and Marathon Digital (MARA), which hold the potential to outshine once the cryptocurrency market rebounds.

  • Nio, Tesla's Chinese Rival, Is Victim of Bitcoin Blackmail

    Nio, one of Tesla's most serious Chinese rivals, just took a blow. Competition among carmakers has intensified in recent months, prompting each to give maximum focus to their operations and objectives so as not to lose ground to rivals.

  • 3M to end use of ‘forever chemicals’ by end of 2025

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that 3M will end the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in its products by the end of 2025.

  • Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Says Continued Viability in ‘Substantial Doubt’

    Greenidge is also working with NYDIG on new repayment terms, handing over a substantial portion of its mining machines in the process.

  • Global central bank rate hike projections for 2023: Chart

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses how central banks are focusing on their own countries rather than a global consensus when it comes to rate hikes in 2023.

  • Stocks Seesaw as Rate Woes Persist; Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fluctuated, with technology shares still under pressure after last week’s hawkish central bank turn. Treasuries slumped, with the global bond market digesting the Bank of Japan’s sudden increase in its yield trading band.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Seeking New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $500,000 Into $1 Million by 2025

    Seeing a 100% gain in your stock portfolio is more than thrilling; it's a motivator that keeps you investing. Here are two that can turn $500,000 into $1 million by 2025. This software company sits at the intersection of creativity and productivity, which is essential in today's digital economy.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's and Peter Lynch's Investing Advice

    Investors hoping to benefit from the next bull market should follow the example set by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

  • Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend achievers. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Achievers are the stocks that have raised their payouts for at least 10 years straight. These companies usually have […]