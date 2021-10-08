Genesys Owners to Weigh IPO at Up to $20 Billion Value

Kiel Porter, Crystal Tse and Liana Baker
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Genesys are considering an initial public offering for the call-center technology provider and aiming for a valuation as high as $20 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Permira and Hellman & Friedman have held talks with advisers about a U.S. listing of the company in the first half of 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. No final decision has been made and the firms could elect for the company to remain private.

Representatives for Permira and Hellman declined to comment. A spokesperson for Genesys didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A listing would be the latest in a yearlong string of public offerings by London-headquartered Permira as it looks to take advantage of soaring public market valuations. Portfolio companies including shoemaker Dr. Martens Plc, cybersecurity firm Exclusive Networks SA and services provider Legalzoom.com Inc. have all gone public while software group Informatica LLC is also planning to, according to filings.

Genesys helps retailers, software companies and other companies deal with their customers by offering a wide variety of call-center services, from software that handles phone and online inquiries to chatbots that run on artificial intelligence. It has worked with companies including Microsoft Corp. and PayPal Holdings Inc., according to its website.

Permira acquired Genesys in 2012 from Alcatel-Lucent in a deal valuing the company at $1.5 billion, according to a statement at the time. Hellman invested $900 million at a valuation of $3.8 billion in 2016.

Hellman, which said it raised $24.4 billion for its latest buyout fund in July, has also been an active user of capital markets, taking fund distribution business Allfunds Group Plc public in a 1.88 billion euro ($2.2 billion) listing in April.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cosmetic-Services Firm Ideal Image Said Preparing for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ideal Image, which provides services including laser hair removal, botox and skin lifts, is exploring a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Am

  • S&P 500 ends lower after U.S. September jobs miss

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after data showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September, yet investors still expected the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year. Both companies were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Real estate and utilities were the poorest performers among 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, down 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks nudge higher after U.S. employment growth slows sharply

    U.S. stock markets rose on Friday after data showed U.S. employment increasing far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls. The move was measured, however, as investors weigh a more uncertain outlook for the strength of the U.S. economic rebound against what the jobs growth slowdown means for the Federal Reserve's expected announcement in November of a tapering of its asset purchases. "The weak print in the headline nonfarm payrolls number will question the Fed’s intention to taper its accommodative monetary policy, and those doubts are translating into a weaker dollar," said Sam Cooper at Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Editorial: Flu Shot

    Doctors remind everyone that it’s critically important to get the flu shot, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

    Oct.08 -- U.S. nonfarm payrolls&nbsp;increased 194,000 last month after an upwardly revised 366,000 gain in August, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, while average hourly earnings jumped. Bloomberg's Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • China Chip Firm Horizon Robotics Eyes Moving U.S. IPO to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence-chip startup Horizon Robotics Inc. is considering shifting its potential U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in the wake of Beijing’s increasing scrutiny of overseas listings, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurban

  • What the Fed’s New Inflation Worries Mean for Investors

    The Federal Reserve may be losing confidence in its long-standing prediction that current inflation is temporary. Or at least the U.S. central bank appears to be bracing for “temporary” to last longer than earlier thought. And if that newfound caution … Continue reading → The post What the Fed’s New Inflation Worries Mean for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • What's next in the debt ceiling debate?

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses why the United States' debt limit issue isn't going away.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande has not engaged with offshore bondholders since payments miss, holders' advisers say

    A group of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders said the property developer had not engaged with them since missing interest payments on two dollar-denominated bonds in September, and that they were concerned about potential asset flows to other creditors. The first public comments from offshore bondholders about the missed payments came as property agency Centaline Group separately filed two lawsuits, claiming it was owed more than HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) in unpaid commissions

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower after U.S. September jobs miss

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after data showed weaker jobs growth than expected in September, yet investors still expected the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year. Both companies were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Real estate and utilities were the poorest performers among 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, down 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

  • Gas prices hit seven-year highs

    AAA Northeast Senior Manager of Public Affairs Robert Sinclair joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest outlook for oil and gas.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin Peeps Above $56K, May Ignore US Jobs Report

    Futures open interest, rather than U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers, may put the brakes on bitcoin's ascent.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.