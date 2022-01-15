Genesys picks investment banks for U.S. IPO - source

·1 min read

(Reuters) - The private equity owners of enterprise-software maker Genesys have chosen underwriters for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Owners Permira Holdings and Hellman & Friedman have tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Inc among other underwriters for a U.S. listing of the company this year, the person said.

The IPO could value Genesys at more than $30 billion, but a final decision has not been made and the company's owners could still pursue other options, according to Bloomberg News, which earlier reported the news.

The call-center technology provider was valued at $21 billion in December, after raising $580 million in a funding round led by Salesforce Ventures.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Hellman and Permira declined to comment. Genesys and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

Genesys counts payments company PayPal and Microsoft as its clients and offers a wide range of call center services through products driven by cloud technology.

Genesys also provides services in partnership with Accenture, Amazon Web Services, IBM and Verizon. The company had previously said its cloud and subscription bookings more than doubled year-over-year from February till July 2021.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

