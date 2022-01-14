Genesys Taps Investment Banks for IPO This Year

Gillian Tan, Kiel Porter and Joe Williams
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Genesys have selected underwriters for an initial public offering that could value the call-center technology provider at more than $30 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Permira and Hellman & Friedman are working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, among other underwriters for a U.S. listing of the company this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

A final decision hasn’t been made and the company’s owners could elect for the company to remain private or pursue other options.

Representatives for Permira and Hellman declined to comment, as did those for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. A spokesperson for Genesys, based in Daly City, California, couldn’t be reached for comment.

December Valuation

The company was valued at $21 billion in a funding round last month led by Salesforce Ventures. ServiceNow Ventures and Zoom Video Communications Inc., also backed it along with BlackRock Inc. and D1 Capital Partners. Its owners have been weighing an IPO since last year, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Genesys helps retailers, software firms and other companies offer their customers a wide variety of call-center services, from software that handles phone and online inquiries to chatbots that run on artificial intelligence. It has worked with companies including Microsoft Corp. and PayPal Holdings Inc., according to its website.

It’s run by Chief Executive Officer Tony Bates, a technology veteran who previously worked at companies including GoPro Inc., Skype Technologies SA and Cisco Systems Inc.

Permira acquired Genesys in 2012 from Alcatel-Lucent in a deal that valued the company at $1.5 billion, according to a statement at the time. Hellman invested $900 million at a valuation of $3.8 billion in 2016.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Work From Anywhere’ Helped Twitter Boost Black, Latinx Hires

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s early shift to a “work from anywhere” model during the pandemic as well as implementation of a requirement to add more people of color to final job candidate slates helped the social media company post significant gains last year in hiring Black and Latinx employees.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Good

  • Bausch + Lomb Files for U.S. Initial Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch + Lomb Corp., the maker of contact lenses and eye-care products, filed to go public in the U.S. and Canada through an initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestThe unit of Bausch Heal

  • Procter & Gamble on Track to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble’s earnings to be $1.66 per share when they release Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan 19.

  • AQR Cuts 60/40 Forecast Again and Warns of ‘Unpalatable Choices’

    (Bloomberg) -- AQR Capital Management is taking the ax to return projections for markets around the globe -- yet again -- while touting fresh strategies from commodities to leverage to salvage investment performance.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Cance

  • Factbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats

    At the same time, the nominations, announced Friday, augur a tighter regulatory hand for Wall Street under Sarah Bloom Raskin, the former Fed governor whom Biden wants to be vice chair of supervision. The choices, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would put a record four women on the seven-member Fed board, who along with the heads of the central bank's 12 regional banks set interest rates for the world's biggest economy.

  • Note to Zuckerberg: META Stock Ticker Will Soon Be Available

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc., which changed its name from Facebook Inc. late last year but hasn’t yet adopted a new stock symbol, could soon have the perfect ticker: META.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestRoundhill I

  • Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in Special Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in P

  • Vedanta Puts $12 Billion Price Tag on Indian Oil Refiner

    (Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Group is willing to spend $12 billion to acquire India’s state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp., an asset sale that’s among the nation’s biggest and which has faced delays in completion.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warni

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Key November Metrics?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovi

  • Russia Detains REvil Ransomware Hackers at the Request of U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia detained several members of the notorious REvil ransomware gang at the request of U.S. law enforcement in a sweeping operation around the country, according to the Federal Security Service. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled

  • JPMorgan Drops Most Since 2020 on Plan for Big Spending Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell the most since 2020 after the company said compensation and other costs jumped in the fourth quarter ahead of an expected surge this year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestExpenses

  • Ponzi schemer gets over 17 years, ordered to repay $103M

    A man once dubbed “King Perry” was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in prison for his role in masterminding a long-running investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors nationwide. Perry Santillo appeared in federal court in Rochester, New York, more than two years after pleading guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy. Santillo and his alleged conspirators in the Ponzi scheme coaxed clients to cash in their retirement accounts and invest in sham companies under their control, using the money from newer investors to repay earlier investors, according to court documents.

  • I’m a teacher, still live with my parents, and have $103K in student loan debt, which is more than 2x my salary. What are my options?

    Answer: Student loan debt that far outweighs one’s annual salary is a common occurrence, and carrying high debt adds a substantial burden to your monthly budget, even if you’ve shrunk housing costs by bunking with mom and dad. Have a question about getting out of debt? The great news, says Andrew Pentis, loans expert and certified student loan counselor at StudentLoanHero, is that in terms of federal lending, teaching is a field where there are “a lot of repayment assistance and student loan forgiveness programs.”

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.