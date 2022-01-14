Genetically Modified Foods (GMOs) Are Getting a Brand New Label
Food manufacturers have to put "bioengineered" on the label of their genetically altered foods—or just a confusing QR code.
"You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."
Angela Simmons caught fans by surprise on Jan. 11 after sharing a new workout upload showing off her flexibility. In the Instagram post, the 34-year-old […]
The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.
The 911 call made by the sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina has been released. The city council has […]
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce a bill named after Anthony Fauci after he clashed with the nation's top infectious diseases expert at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The FAUCI Act would require the...
The "Daily Show" correspondent returned to the scene of the insurrection — where he found the Florida lawmaker.
Olivia Culpo almost missed a flight to paradise after American Airlines found her outfit to be inappropriate.
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment personality Gene Okerlund, known as 'Mean Gene,' has died at the age of 76, the WWE announced Wednesday.
The former couple announced their separation after 16 years together.
Veteran actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, have announced that, after four years of marriage, they are splitting. The now-former Hollywood couple […]
Whoopi Goldberg took aim at NBC’s Craig Melvin for his “insulting” questions posed to Vice President Kamala Harris about the […] The post Whoopi Goldberg calls questions to Harris about 2024 election ‘insulting, crazy’ appeared first on TheGrio.
GREG COTE’S NFL WILD-CARD ROUND PLAYOFF PICKS
The fourth wave of the pandemic, like the three that preceded it, was marked by a dry cough, an intense headache and what one medical correspondent described as “a feverish malaise”. Soon, both the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition were confined to their sickbeds and London hospitals were struggling to cope.
“What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under-criminal-investigation loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.
Nina Dobrev looks totally toned in a new bikini video on Instagram. The actress, 33, says portion control has played a big role in her fitness revamp.
Steph Curry made this young fans' night when he tossed his towel to her after the Warriors' loss in Milwaukee.
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD via YouTubeParents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists, and parents aghast.In a school board meeting on Jan. 10, Onika Mayer
TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Bell’s anger was evident. He sprung out of his No. 71W Keith Kunz Motorsports midget car and, without removing his helmet or making eye contact with a single team member or spectator nearby, he turned to and stormed into the team’s hauler and disappeared. This is what the Lucas Oil Chili […]
UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth II has removed all of Prince Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages days after it emerged that her son, who is also known as the Duke of York, will face a civil trial in New York after his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case was thrown out by a judge. […]