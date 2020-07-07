GENETWORx, of Glen Allen VA, will Hire Hundreds of Employees this month as part of their Re-Employ America Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GENETWORx, the Nationwide Leader in Diagnostic and Antibody Testing for COVID-19, is getting Americans back to work with immediate hiring needs for Registration Data Entry positions, Lab Technicians, Tech Assistants, Manufacturers, Project Managers, Business Managers, Hiring Managers and other lab-based roles at their facility in Glen Allen, VA. GENETWORx provides job seekers an opportunity to join one of the fastest growing healthcare companies in the world that is on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Due to GENETWORx's explosive growth and the urgent need for COVID-19 testing, GENETWORx is offering full-time positions for employees of all skill and experience levels with highly competitive compensation and incredible opportunities for growth. Job seekers looking for a fast-paced and life-changing work environment can start immediately and be part of the fight against COVID-19.

GENETWORx's 99% accurate COVID-19 test detects the presence of SAR-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, at a level of sensitivity that surpasses other laboratories. With this level of accuracy and fast turnaround time, employers and individuals can count on more accurate and faster results.

"We want to do our part in contributing our expertise to help in the nation's battle against the coronavirus. The technology we have developed not only allows us to mass produce these much needed COVID-19 tests but also ensures an accurate test result in a timely response time from receipt of the sample," explained William Miller, CEO of GENETWORx and a 20-year veteran of the molecular diagnostic laboratory testing industry.

To join the GENETWORx team, please apply at the links below, email recruiting@laborocity.com, or call 844.452.2676.

Registration Data Entry - https://bullseyehiringsolutions.com/job_openings/69

Lab Technician - https://bullseyehiringsolutions.com/job_openings/38

Lab Technician Assistant - https://bullseyehiringsolutions.com/job_openings/76

About GENETWORx

GENETWORx was founded to provide pharmacogenomic DNA genotyping to help provide patients with the right medications, at the right dose, and lower overall healthcare expenditures while delivering the best health outcome. The company is a fully integrated CAP/CLIA certified high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory. Please visit Genetworx.com for further information or to order testing. To keep up with the latest news about GENETWORx, please follow us on LinkedIn.

For media interviews contact: Tony DeFazio at 484-410-1354 or tony@defaziocommunications.com

