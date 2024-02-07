Geneva County takes down Cottonwood for 5th straight area title

TechCrunch

It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.