Geneva death remains under investigation

Jun. 19—GENEVA — The death of Nicholas Crislip remains under investigation just more than a year after he died after being stabbed in a garage in the 300 block of Eastwood Street, said Greg Leonard, director of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.

The incident occurred on June 11, 2020. Crislip was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m., according to Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Tom Despenses.

Another man was present in the garage at the time of the incident and was involved in an altercation with Crislip, according to a statement from the Geneva Police Department. Police said the other man incurred injuries during the altercation as well, and was treated at the hospital and later gave a statement to police.

Geneva Police Chief Roger Wilt said CEAAC is the lead investigatory agency in the stabbing incident.

Leonard said CEAAC works with area police departments to assist in time-consuming investigations, in addition to working as a drug task force. He said the agency also assisted in a stabbing investigation with the Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in June of 2020.

Leonard said COVID-19 has slowed work by BCI during the past year, creating a backlog of tests. He said they are presently waiting on cell phone records and other tests to continue the investigation.