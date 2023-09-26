Geneva High School closed today due to threat

Sep. 26—GENEVA — Geneva High School was closed on Tuesday due to a threat made by a student, Geneva Police Chief John Camper said.

"That student did turn himself in," Camper said. "He's being charged in juvenile court."

The high school was closed as a precautionary measure, he said.

The district was tipped off to the threat on Monday, and immediately shared the information with the Geneva Police Department, Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in an email. Classes at the high school were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The GPD and Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office completely resolved the issue early Tuesday morning, she said.

"We are thankful for those who shared information with us and appreciate everyone who works with us to help keep Geneva Schools safe," she said in the email.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.