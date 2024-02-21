Geneva library expansion planned

Feb. 21—GENEVA — Ground breaking for a $4.63 million expansion project at the Geneva Public Library is just around the corner if things go as planned for leaders of the Ashtabula County District Library System.

ACDLS Director Penny Neubauer said the 9,300-square foot expansion will include a variety of improvements. A specific start date has not yet been scheduled.

The proposed new rooms are expected to be built to the north of the present structure toward the property line with Pine Grove Health Care Center, said Geneva Public Library Manager Lauren Webster. She said two major needs will be solved by the expansion.

She said there will be a center for teenagers and other students to use for after-school programming.

"We see an average of 75 to 80 kids on a given day," Webster said.

She said the library provides a wide variety of programs, including art classes, science lessons and other planned activities.

"We will have a much larger space," she said.

Webster said there are community groups that would love to use the library for meetings, but there presently isn't enough room. She said a new meeting room will provide more opportunities to assist local groups.

The present meeting room, just to the north of the library's current front entrance, will be turned into a children's programming room, Neubauer said.

The project will be paid for by savings the library has put away, regular tax funds and money received from the state of Ohio, Webster said. She said a loan will be needed to pay for the remaining portion of the project.

The new space would also enhance library programs such as the annual Winter Carnival, which took place Monday. A wide variety of activities occurred on Monday with Jungle Terry in the house, golf obstacle courses along the book aisles and many other crafts and games.

Neubauer said the current restrooms in the building will have a complete renovation. She said the last remodel of the library occurred in 2016 and the restrooms were left untouched.