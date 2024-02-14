Geneva looks to refine details

Feb. 14—GENEVA — City officials continue on-going planning for a variety of programs to benefit the city in the year to come.

Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette announced the hiring of Josh Santiago as the Geneva Waterworks Superintendent. The position has not been filled for a number of years and Varckette said it is very important.

He said Santiago brings a wealth of knowledge regarding water distributions systems. "We're happy to bring him on-board our city administrative leadership team," Varckette said.

Varckette also announced the "notice to proceed" received on January 26 for the West Main Street infrastructure project, and agreements were signed with several contractors.

A pre-construction meeting is also scheduled for today on the project, Varckette said.

Several council members were anxious to find out when shovels will be in the ground, and Varckette said after today's meeting, the starting date should be more clear.

In other business:

—Council passed a resolution allowing Varckette to enter into a revised contract with CT Consultants. He said the contract had not been reviewed for a long time and the agreement is fair to both sides.

—The city is working with Geneva Township on a pathway along Austin Road, connecting Geneva Platt Spencer Elementary School to Austin Manor. A grant was provided to the township for the improvement.

A potential improvement project near Geneva Middle School and the Geneva Public Library, to be funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, is also in the works that could involve new sidewalks and or flashers for a sidewalk.

—Varckette announced progress on improvements to the zoning code. He said a fully-revised code will hopefully be sent to council for review by the fall.

—City officials have filed an application for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which would allow alcoholic beverages to be purchased in downtown establishments and carried out of them, in specific cups. It will also have a specific area. The city will be having a public hearing, probably in early March, to review the details.

—Geneva Finance Director Traci Welch provided council with an update on the closing of the 2023 finances and the first month of 2024. She said some funds are being funded with money left over from last year's budget but that should change as the year goes on.