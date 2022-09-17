Geneva man convicted in child rapes

Sep. 17—JEFFERSON — A Geneva man was recently convicted of five counts of rape against a child, according to information released by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole.

Josue Huertas-Alicia, 35, was convicted on five counts of child rape after a four-day jury trial, O'Toole said. She said the verdict was handed down on Sept. 14.

"Mr Huertas-Alicia is facing 15 years to life in prison for each count without parole," O'Toole stated in a press release.

Assistant prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said the incidents occurred in Ashtabula between February 2017 and the end of 2020.

O'Toole said she thanked the jury for the deliberations that led to the conviction as well as the work of Ashtabula Police Department Detective Wesley Burns and Matthrew Wunsch of the Ashtabula County Children's Services Bureau, which helped bring the defendant to justice. She also credited assistant prosecutor Christopher Fortunato for his work on the case.

She also credited the testimony of the child who helped lead to the man's conviction.

"She is my hero," O'Toole said.

Huertas-Alicia was indicted in June 2021 and is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 in the courtroom of Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon.