Geneva man sentenced to 75 years to life for raping a child

Oct. 29—JEFFERSON — A Geneva man will spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a child, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Josue Huertas-Alicia, 35, was sentenced Oct. 18 to 15 years to life in prison — a total of 75 years — without parole for each of the five counts of rape after a jury found him guilty last month. He also was branded a Tier III sexual offender.

The mother of the victim brought the rape to the attention of Ashtabula Police Department.

An investigation led to the discovery that a minor child had been victimized by the defendant over the time span of three to four years, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

"Justice was served today in the Josue Huertas-Alicia sentencing," she said. "Mr. Huertas-Alicia will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars."