Geneva police promote two to sergeant, seek more officers

Feb. 17—GENEVA — Police Chief John Camper is hoping to hire more officers and is excited about the two sergeants sworn in on Monday night during a Geneva City Council meeting.

Chris Cahill and Shaun Gonzalez were sworn in by Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette to fill important leadership roles, Camper said.

"Today is a wonderful day and an important day for the police department," he said prior to the ceremony.

"It's been eight years since there has been a sergeant in the Geneva Police Department," Camper said.Both officers started part-time and worked their way up through the department ranks and responsibilities.

He said it is important to create a hierarchy within the department as hopefully more officers are hired to fill vacancies.

"We are extremely shorthanded. The primary goal is to [hire more officers]," he said.

Camper said three new officers are needed to fill the department's patrol needs and another to create a special unit.

Camper took the police chief position in early May 2022 and is excited about the relationships that have been developed to continue improve the department.

During the Monday council meeting Varckette announced the police department's certification for the Ohio Collaborative. The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Office of Criminal Justice Services has recognized the police department for achieving the certification.

Camper said the certification is important so the city stays up with the expectations from the state of Ohio. He said areas of expectations include use of force and community relations.

The police department must stay on top of suggested policies, apply those policies day to day and provide evidence that the policies are being followed, Camper said.

"The Collaborative was formed in 2015 to create uniform minimum standards for Ohio's law enforcement agencies. The first two standards were developed by the Collaborative in 2015 to improve the trust between citizens and law enforcement officers," states a release from the state agency.

Camper said the department is hoping to have standards beyond the state minimums. He said once the department is back to full staff, he hopes to increase interdepartmental cooperation. He said the Geneva Police Department is working well with the Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department and would like to expand that cooperation.

Camper department training sessions will begin in March. He said other departments will also be able to take advantage of the training.