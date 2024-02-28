Geneva prepares for start of West Main project

Feb. 28—GENEVA — City administrators and city council are gearing up for a 70-week project that will dominate the west side of the city along Route 20 for the about 18 months.

The West Main infrastructure project was finally funded early this year and will include a complete revamping of utilities under Route 20 before the eventual paving of the road.

Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette announced the project will start the second week of April and conclude the first week of Oct. 25, 2025 if all goes to plan.

Geneva City Council President John Barbo suggested the project organizers come and give council, and city residents, a picture of what the project is going to look like.

Several council members expressed concern that some in the public does not understand that the project is scheduled to take a long time and is not just a paving project. West Main Street will be one way heading west for many months, Varckette and others said.

Varckette agreed that a presentation from those doing the work would be a good idea and said he would it up. He also said city leaders will be meeting monthly, if not more often, as the project gets rolling.

In other business:

—Varckette said he is excited about work with consultants on a stormwater master plan.

"They have been compiling a significant amount of information and are preparing maps for our work sessions," he said.

He said the next session is scheduled for March 4. He said he hopes to have the consultants come to a council meeting to provide a report.

—Varckette said the city continues negotiations with Ashtabula County regarding the city's monetary obligations for the water system. He said he hopes to update council soon during an executive session.

—Varckette announced a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. on April 1, regarding a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area where alcoholic beverages could be sold at area establishments and consumed outside.

—The city is trying to prioritize capital improvement projects that could include street improvements and waterline replacement. The city is reviewing grant opportunities to help pay for the potential projects. Geneva officials also hope to conduct a traffic study at Route 534 and Route 84 to determine if altering traffic patterns is warranted.

—Varckette said he continues to work with individuals regarding a potential contract grant writer for the city.

—Waste Management has announced May 4 will be Spring Clean-Up Day in the city.

—City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone gave a report on his work as prosecutor and solicitor. He said Western County Court has consolidated a lot of the city cases on Wednesday mornings.

He also said he worked on three civil cases during last year, with two being paid for by insurance companies and a third going all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court with the city's stance on freedom of information requests being upheld.

—Council members heard a report on the Critical Incident Stress Management of Ashtabula County's work in assisting first responders.

Dale Arkenburg, former Geneva fire chief, presented the program to make sure government leaders know there is a peer-driven effort to help people with the many difficult things police, fire and dispatchers have to deal with on a regular basis

"It has been a passion of mine. I have seen some friends get out of the business," he said.

Arkenburg said there was a peer-counseling team in Geneva in the 2010s, but it eventually dissolved for a variety of reasons.

He said the coronavirus pandemic revived interest and area volunteers have worked to assist fellow first responders.

"We are getting at least a call-out a month," he said of people needing assistance.

Arkenburg said Brian Turk is a certified clinician at Glenbeigh and is available for first responders dealing with challenges that come up in life-and-death situations.