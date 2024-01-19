Geneva school board updated on treasurer search

Jan. 19—GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education was given an update on the search for a a new treasurer at a Wednesday night meeting.

Todd Puster, of K-12 Consulting, said four people have submitted applications for the position, and the application period will close on Jan. 26.

"I expect a couple more applications before the deadline next week," Puster said. "I'm positive about the search. The reality is, no treasurer position in the state of Ohio is easy to fill."

He said he expects to have a couple quality candidates to present to the board.

Current District Treasurer Kevin Lillie will be retiring this summer.

Board member Jamie Ortiz asked about where candidates are geographically.

Puster said the candidates who have applied are from northeastern Ohio, but from outside Ashtabula County.

He said he expects any candidates from inside the county to apply for the position late in the application window.

"People really don't want to put their names out there until the very last minute," he said. "This is a sensitive process that treasurer candidates go through, especially people who are currently employed by another school district."

Board member Roger Wilt asked if a half dozen applications was an average number.

Puster said that is a good number of candidates for a district like Geneva.

"Treasurers in the state of Ohio do have to have a license by law," Puster said.

There are about 1,000 people in the state with that license.

"This is not a large pool you're looking at to pull from," he said.

In other business:

—The district recognized members of the board of education for their service to the district.

—The board recognized the district's Soaring Eagles for the first quarter.

—Staff members with 25 years of service were honored at the meeting.

—Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn gave an update on the status of the district's strategic plan.

For finance, the goal for the first year of plan was to hire a replacement for Lillie, and that process is underway.

For technology, the first goal was to host quarterly technology nights, the first of which took place in September, and the second is scheduled for next week.

For student success, teachers were able to access professional development on personalized learning, and teachers could get personalized seating for their classrooms.

The second goal for student success was for the district to focus on social/emotional health, and there have been a variety of programs at district schools focusing on those areas.

For facilities, the district was to create a plan for the replacement of student activity and maintenance vehicles. Hrina-Treharn said the district has created and started to implement that plan.

—The board approved an insurance renewal, at a cost of $99,623, an increase from last year's premium of $90,710.

Lillie said the increase was driven mostly by the market.

—During the public comment period, Kristi Byrnes said her daughter was assaulted twice in the same day by the same child at her school in the district.

"Since then, it took a month to be able to view the video," she said.

Burns said she expects things to be done better.

David Per Due spoke about how applicants for former board member Richard Arndt's seat were treated.

He said new board members Michele Krieg and Brock Pierson should have been consulted.

Per Due said Wilt, who was appointed to the position, was a friend and he had no problem with Wilt being appointed to the position.

Per Due said he got a letter in the mail four days later.

"What is wrong with giving us an email?" he asked. "You gave me an email as to when I was to be there [for an interview], you couldn't have given me an email or a phone call that night?"