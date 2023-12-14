Geneva seeks more help on West Main project

Dec. 14—GENEVA — City officials are seeking two different funding sources to help on the West Main infrastructure project that was recently approved after years of planning.

Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said city officials submitted a $1.5 million grant request to help pay for the increased costs of the project due to inflation and other factors.

"If awarded this will go towards significantly reducing our long-term debt financing," he said.

The increased costs of the project also forced the city to reduce the scope of the project. Varckette said the city is also making a request to the state capital budget for a $3 million one-time Strategic Community Investment Fund.

The grant would pay a significant percentage of the cost of the second phase of the project.

"This phase, estimated at $3.5 million, is just as crucial as phase I for safety, operational and functionality purposes. This funding will go a long way towards allowing us to finish the whole project as originally planned," Varckette said.

The first and second phases of the project include the removal and replacement of infrastructure under West Main Street from the west side of town to Broadway.

A second request to the state capital budget is for $250,000 to pay for a variety of needs at the Geneva Recreation Center, including a new roof, updated restrooms, repairing the gym floor and other considerations.

In other business:

—Varckette said the city has been placed in the final presentation to the Appalachian Community Grant Program. The money would be used for downtown revitalization.

—Varckette said this is the final week of leaf pick-up for city residents.

—Information is also still being gathered for a proposal to create an area downtown where people can carry plastic cups of alcohol purchased at downtown business, he said.

—Council proclaimed Friday, Dec. 15 as Sydnie Brown Day in Geneva to honor the young woman who supported Geneva athletics for many years. She died in late November.

—Council approved a grant proposal to the Ohio Urban Forest Grant Program. Council member Jeff Griffiths said the grant would pay for an arborist to help create a plan for trees in the city in conjunction with Geneva-on-the-Lake and Geneva Township.

—Council also approved a change to the city's public records policy that more firmly defines the person in each department in charge of the records.

—Council also approved a fire contract with Geneva Township.