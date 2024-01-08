Geneva Winterfest set for February 3

Jan. 8—GENEVA — City leaders are hoping downtown Geneva will be packed with people looking for to have some fun on the first weekend in February, as Winterfest takes center stage.

The event will get started on Friday, Feb. 2, with a variety of programs to be held at the Geneva Rotary Pavilion, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd. The city, and the Geneva Business Association, work together on the annual event, which draws people from all around northeast Ohio and beyond.

The Friday activities start at 2:30 p.m. with ice carving by students from the Kent State University hospitality class, Dowd said.

At 5 p.m. on Friday the 2024 Winterfest Court will officially take over from the 2023 court, and at 5:30 p.m. the majorettes from the Geneva High School band are scheduled to perform a fire and ice routine.

New Life Church will be handing out hot cocoa and an ice tower is scheduled to be lit at 6 p.m.

"We do Winterfest because by the end of January, everyone is over the snow and cold and they want to do something fun, ... so came the birth of Winterfest, Dowd said.

She said Shirley Lehman and Jennifer Brown, both from upstate New York, came up with the idea years ago, and it stuck. Dowd said it is a fun way to celebrate winter.

The Winterfest Pageant is scheduled for January 27 at Geneva High School to get the festivities rolling and provide girls the opportunity to broaden their horizons and serve the community.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, a variety of activities are planned, including a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon. The Noble ART Theater has scheduled a scavenger hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown.

A 12:30 p.m. parade is a center piece of the event, and the Geneva Community Center will host a talent show from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Geneva High School Jazz Band performing at 1:30 p.m and Jungle Terry is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m.

A chili cook off is planned for Saturday afternoon in the Depot Street parking area, and carriage rides are scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the downtown area.

"Winterfest is a wonderful event that has a great tradition in the city," Varckette said.