Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Michael Stein -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Genie Energy's second quarter earnings call. Today, we will discuss our operational and financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. My remarks today will focus on our business strategy and operational results. Avi Goldin, our Chief Financial Officer, will follow with an overview of our financial results. Following Avi's remarks, we will be glad to take your questions.

While the underlying financial performance in the quarter was not as strong as expected, there were some short-term factors at play and we remain very excited about the near-term and long-term prospects for the Company. Overall, I was very pleased with our operational results this quarter. We grew our customer base substantially, both here in the US and in our international markets. We continue to diversify our revenues, further mitigating certain risks to our business, and we've significantly lowered our monthly churn rate. Finally, after the quarter closed, we entered the Texas electricity market, the largest in the country, and a market that affords us a great opportunity going forward.

This quarter we added 49,000 meters, including 35,000 meters in the US and 14,000 meters internationally, representing 10% and 25% increases, respectively, quarter over quarter. RCEs increased significantly as well as we added 24,000 new RCEs through organic growth net of churn, including 18,000 in the US and 6,000 internationally, primarily in the UK and Finland. We've now added 101,000 net RCEs since the first of the year, increasing our customer base by a solid 39% to 357,000 RCEs, and successfully made the investment while maintaining a very strong balance sheet with no debt and without diluting our shareholders. Moreover, we continue to build our customer base in geographies outside of our legacy footprint, in the mid-Atlantic region, providing further diversification to mitigate commodity, regulatory and other risks.

Not only are we acquiring more customers, we are keeping them longer. In the second quarter, we took a big bite out of our customer churn, reducing our monthly domestic rate to 4.4% from 5.3% in the first quarter and 5.7% in the year-ago quarter. The reduction partly reflects our channel product and customer diversification. The reduction in churn is also a function of our internal progress to systematically improve customer retention and renewals.