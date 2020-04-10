Genius or folly? One man's three-decade quest to build a replica of Monticello in the middle of nowhere

Dan Sisson in front of his dream home in eastern Washington state that he built to resemble Thomas Jefferson's dream home. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.

Except for Dan Sisson, this 82-year-old guy in the Pacific Northwest. He’s not like us.

Sisson has spent more than three decades planning and building a replica of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s iconic home, in an isolated timberland in eastern Washington. He foraged to find cheap materials before digging the foundation with shovel and pickax at age 61. And he hasn’t stopped since.

Sisson is a historian and author, Army veteran, retired professor and former national magazine columnist. Like Jefferson, he designed and built his home without formal schooling in architecture or construction.

Because he couldn't afford to have the home built for him, Sisson scrounged for free bricks and cheap timber, flooring and marble. He straightened thousands of used nails. He got help from his wife and son, friends and others captivated by the idea of creating a Monticello northwest of Spokane.

To meet costs, he taught a double load of classes at Eastern Washington University until a cancer diagnosis nudged him into retirement three years ago.

Sisson has slowed since. But he keeps working. He’s writing a fifth book, about what he sees as the destruction of democracy and American institutions, and he’s still scavenging for the neoclassical dream house he's erecting, brick by pillar by 22,186 used bricks.

June mornings in eastern Washington can seem scripted by God, as was a day Sisson recalls from 2001. Brilliant sunshine flooded the building site as he reached a joyous milestone. He had begun putting up walls.

Looking west, he could see across Chamokane Creek, over the treetops of the Spokane Indian Reservation and it seemed clear on to forever.

Sisson knew nothing about framing walls so he hired a carpenter, who came to work that day after a row with his wife. Upset and distracted, the man climbed halfway up a 12-foot stepladder, lost his balance and fell shoulder-breaking, head-smacking first onto the deck. His eyes rolled back in their sockets.

Sisson’s wife, Karen Meyer, rushed the man to a hospital nearly an hour away. Sisson stayed behind, putting away tools, worrying about the worker and the house.

The carpenter, who later recovered, had been a perfect fit. Taken by the idea of a new Monticello, he agreed to help frame the walls for the small wage Sisson could afford.

Now what?

"Once you start something like this, how do you stop?" Dan Sisson says. He figures the home is about 90% complete. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) More

As Sisson fretted, he heard a car approaching on his one-lane dirt road. A blue Pontiac convertible pulled up. From the driver’s seat unfolded a physical specimen.

“He looked like a Viking,” Sisson says of the man’s long blond hair, muscular shoulders and narrow waist.

Dennis Little, from nearby Nine Mile Falls, said a friend told him days earlier that Sisson needed help.

Little, now 65, recalls that he arrived to find Sisson entirely lost. “I thought he was crazy,” Little says. “He didn’t have the money to work with.”

But he says he took an instant liking to Sisson and his outsized dream.

“You ever framed a house?” Sisson asked.

I stopped counting at 2,000, Little replied.

“I can pay $12 an hour.”

I haven’t gotten that for 30 years, Little responded.

But the next morning, taken by Sisson’s vision, the Viking of Nine Mile Falls began working for $12 an hour.

Was it divine intervention that put Little at the site, unannounced, less than an hour after the accident? From the beginning of Monticello West, Meyer says, “every time we needed something, it showed up.” She calls it synchronicity.

People who have helped with the mansion suggest another reason. The secret sauce isn’t serendipity as much as Sisson’s mixture of need, architectural ignorance and passion — which he conveys with a dollop of Southern military charm.

Sisson is perpetually short of the two things that would stop an entirely sane person: money and construction know-how. But instead of hiding those flaws, he bares them — then swallows you in his world. He has never climbed a mountain, but wouldn’t Everest be a hoot?