Genius Vaseline Hacks That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
BRB, getting some more petroleum jelly ASAP.
BRB, getting some more petroleum jelly ASAP.
I ordered hot chai lattes from Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera, and Peet's. Only one popular coffee chain blended the sweet and spicy flavors perfectly.
This mom's dinner hack has been viewed over 4.5 million times.
Hint: It's just what you need to kick off the fall season!
It’s fall at Aldi! And the German grocer’s latest batch of Aldi Finds boasts a slew of delicious fall items, from savory pumpkin-flavored foods found in the frozen foods aisle to irresistibly sweet snacks, like Specially Selected Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn. But the section we can’t wait to explore? Aldi’s bakery section, which was […]
Get ready for soup season!
Who knew there was such a simple way to ensure that all your food is reheated evenly in the microwave?
Fall is all about cozy, stick-to-your-ribs meals that feel like a hug in a bowl (or on a plate), and it’s no secret that we love it. But we still want to...
When TJ’s starts putting out the pumpkin snacks, you know it’s finally fall.
For when your fridge is nearly empty, and you’re running on zero patience.
If you're looking for a few cozy ways to bring in the cooler weather, these vegetarian dinners will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta and Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits are healthy, comforting meals you'll want to make again and again. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.
Stock up on these affordable finds the next time you head to Aldi.
These products will help you keep your kitchen in tip-top shape!
Do you have one to add?View Entire Post ›
Long gone are the days when Brussels sprouts were everyone's least favorite vegetable—today you'll find them everywhere: in sheet-pan dinners, at fancy restaurants, and even on the breakfast table. Whether you're a reformed Brussels sprouts hater or you've always loved them, you can't go wrong with the 25 great Brussels sprouts recipes in this collection. It's really a mystery why these underrated veggies ever had a bad reputation: They're starchy and filling, and they crisp up like no other food when you roast them or throw them in with an air fryer recipe.
Whether you want a chunky, veggie and bean-focused chili or a creamy white chili with plenty of flavor, we have a comforting bowl of soup for you. Recipes like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and our Creamy White Chicken Chili with Cream Cheese make delicious dinners that will have you scraping the bottom of the pot. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.
From infra-red saunas to ice baths, sports stars have many unusual ways of staying in peak shape. This week, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski added to the list by revealing the quirky way he keeps trim: eating a chocolate brownie before his main meal.
When your day calls for a mouthwatering pairing of sweet caramel and tart apples, resting on a moist bed of sour cream cake, look no farther than Ina Garten‘s elegant Apple Cake “Tatin.” Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as […]
Our grocery store boo, Trader Joe, never fails to impress us. This month, he’s hooking us up with a slew of cheesy snacks ,...
Wine is the only alcoholic drink that is beneficial to health, scientists have said, after finding studies that suggest moderate drinking can lower mortality are flawed.
From frying to roasting to slow cooking, there are many different ways you can prepare a whole chicken. If you've been intimidated with the task of cooking a whole bird, a simple slow-cooker recipe will be an easy place to start. Whether you're serving chicken for a weeknight supper or for weekend entertaining, these recipes for cooking a whole chicken are flavorful, delicious, and ensure there's enough meat for everyone.