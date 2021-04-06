Genmab A/S Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

- By GF Value





The stock of Genmab A/S (NAS:GMAB, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $33.05 per share and the market cap of $21.7 billion, Genmab A/S stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Genmab A/S is shown in the chart below.





Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Genmab A/S has a cash-to-debt ratio of 50.40, which is better than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Genmab A/S at 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Genmab A/S is strong. This is the debt and cash of Genmab A/S over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Genmab A/S has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.6 billion and earnings of $1.106 a share. Its operating margin is 62.44%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Genmab A/S is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Genmab A/S over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Genmab A/S is 59.1%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 57.5%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Genmab A/S's return on invested capital is 151.27, and its cost of capital is 8.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Genmab A/S is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Genmab A/S (NAS:GMAB, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Genmab A/S stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

