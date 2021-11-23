Geno Auriemma said he didn't think Paige Bueckers 'was any good' in UConn's loss to top-ranked South Carolina

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma (right) looks at Huskies point guard Paige Bueckers. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Paige Bueckers had 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in UConn's loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was unimpressed with his superstar point guard's effort.

The Hall of Fame coach said, "I don't think she was any good today" after the game in the Bahamas.

Geno Auriemma is not impressed.

His UConn Huskies — who, before Tuesday afternoon, were ranked second in the nation — suffered a 16-point loss to Dawn Staley and her top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in Monday's Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in the Bahamas.

South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston (left) shakes hands with Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Paige Bueckers — UConn's star point guard and the reigning consensus national player of the year — had a solid 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the battle of women's college basketball heavyweights. She led the Huskies in all three categories, but Auriemma still expected more of his young floor general.

"I don't think she was any good today, to be honest with you," Auriemma said after the game. "The first half, there were a lot of great moments that she had. But for the entire second half, I don't think she was much of a factor."

"I don't know whether she just got tired, she was worn down," he added. "But it wasn't the same Paige we're used to seeing."

Auriemma (left) speaks to Bueckers. David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP

Auriemma conceded that "some of that comes from" the need for "another guard out there that can make outside shots." But he also noted in the post-game press conference that his entire team — including Bueckers — buckled under the pressure in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina finished the game with a 16-3 fourth-quarter run. Bueckers had two turnovers, an assist, and zero points down that final stretch.

"The combination of their defensive pressure in the fourth quarter and our inability to handle that pressure is basically the game," Auriemma said. "For 30 minutes, I thought we were really good. The last 10 minutes, they were better than us ... defensively, offensively, rebounding the ball."

Bueckers (right) and freshman guard Azzi Fudd. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

"They're the better team than us right now," he added. "A little deeper."

The Huskies will have a long break through the Thanksgiving holiday to recover and regroup before facing the Seton Hall Pirates on December 3. They'll face their next ranked opponent a week later as the No. 19 UCLA Bruins head across the country to take on UConn in New Jersey on December 11.

Read the original article on Insider