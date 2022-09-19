Geno Smith Files Trademark For 'They Wrote Me Off—I Ain’t Write Back, Though,' Two Days After Defeating The Denver Broncos

A viral clip from Geno Smith is going from a word of inspiration to a possible new business venture.

Monday Night Victory

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had NFL fans buzzing after the team opened the season with a win against the Denver Broncos, 17-16. Despite the game being former Seahawk Russell Wilson’s debut with his current team, Smith stole the show by helping lead his team to a victory.

Before His Starting Chance

According to Sports Illustrated, the 31-year-old’s story exemplifies how being a fighting chance can change everything.

“Smith was the 39th overall pick by the Jets in 2013 and started for most of the next two seasons to subpar results,” the outlet reported. “From 2015 to ’20, he made a total of two starts while suiting up for the Jets, Giants, Chargers and Seahawks. He was Wilson’s backup the past three seasons and performed well over four games (three starts) in 2021. He then earned the starting job over Drew Lock this year.”

Resilience Always Wins

After being underestimated for years, the star had some words for the people.

“They wrote me off—I ain’t write back, though,” Smith said in a postgame ESPN interview. “That’s the problem, I ain’t write back. Let’s go!”

The Viral Clip

Trademark Filing

In the interview, he declared that this was just the beginning, and it looks like he’s sticking to his word in a new way.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Smith has filed a trademark for “THEY WROTE ME OFF I AIN’T WRITE BACK THOUGH.” It’s reported that it was filed two days after the game.

Geno Smith has filed a trademark for: "THEY WROTE ME OFF I AINT WRITE BACK THOUGH." The filing was made two days after Geno Smith beat the Broncos to open the season. Smith dropped the line in a post-game interview that went viral.#GenoSmith #GoHawks #Seattle pic.twitter.com/wNeXj5Crkq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 19, 2022

Retail Items Coming Soon

Based on the filing, Smith is gearing up to place his viral line on everything you can find in retail such as footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, sports bags, backpacks, and more.

According to the filing, services would also feature virtual goods and virtual merchandising, as you can see above.