Geno Smith's big throws and Jason Myers' walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26 on Sunday.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through.

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining. Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf: a 17-yard strike on third-and-4 and a 27-yard pass to the Washington 25. Smith spiked the ball with 3 seconds left and Myers concluded his perfect day for Seattle (6-3), which remained tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West.

Smith was 31 of 47 for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He hit Tyler Lockett for a 5-yard TD with 3:47 remaining, which appeared to be the decisive score at the time.

Howell had an answer, giving Washington (4-6) a chance in the closing seconds. Howell converted a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 43 with an 8-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. Three plays later, on third-and-10, Howell dropped a pass over the arms of defenders Jordyn Brooks and Devon Witherspoon and into the hands of Brown, who sprinted untouched for the tying score. It was Brown’s first touchdown of the season.

Howell finished 29 of 44 for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a 51-yard TD pass to running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the fourth play of the game and hit Antonio Gibson for a 19-yard TD with 8 minutes left that tied the game at 19-all.

Smith completed 9 of 11 passes on Seattle’s final two possessions, and he connected with Kenneth Walker III on a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter, the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Seahawks. Smith also didn’t turn the ball over for the first time since Week 4. Metcalf had seven catches for 98 yards and Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards.

Along with the game-winner, Myers made field goals from 45 (twice), 42 and 33 yards. Myers has made 17 of his last 18 field-goal attempts after starting the season 3 of 6.

Robinson had six catches for 119 yards for Washington, which struggled to get a ground game going. The Commanders had just 68 yards on 14 carries.

SACK ATTACK

Seattle edge rusher Boye Mafe recorded a sack in his seventh consecutive game, setting a franchise record. Mafe was tied with Michael Sinclair with sacks in six straight games, but Sinclair accomplished his mark across two seasons. Mafe got the sack early in the second half on a third-and-10 for Washington.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams also picked up his first sack in his two games with the Seahawks when he corralled Howell in the first half.

EARLY EXIT

Washington first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lockett in the first quarter.

Forbes hit Lockett as he attempted to catch a throw from Smith on a crossing route. Lockett was down on the field momentarily and was attended to by a trainer. Lockett walked off the field for further examination and was cleared to return to the game.

Forbes was the 16th overall pick in the draft out of Mississippi State. He was benched last month after struggling badly in his first few games

UP NEXT

Commanders: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Seahawks: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl