Genoa man accused of strangling wife pleads not guilty

May 3—PORT CLINTON — A Genoa, Ohio, man accused of strangling his wife to death and burying her in a South Toledo yard pleaded not guilty Monday to 28 felony charges in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

John Eichner, 43, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering in connection with the death of Amber Eichner, 34, whose remains are believed to have been found in a back yard in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Eichner faces life in prison without parole with an additional 60 years if convicted, Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said during the arraignment at which defense lawyer Esteban Callejas was appointed to represent Eichner.

Common Pleas Judge Bruce Winters accepted a prosecutorial recommendation that Eichner's bond be maintained at $1.5 million as well as continuing an order that he have no contact with Mrs. Eichner's relatives or the couple's four daughters.

Prosecutors said they have substantial evidence in the case — including eyewitness testimony, video surveillance, and statements from Eichner — and the defendant is a flight risk with out-of-state ties. Mr. VanEerten also noted Eichner's significant criminal history, for which he is registered sex offender but has failed to comply with registration orders.

An initial trial date was scheduled for July 13.

After Eichner dropped the four daughters, ages 8 to 13, off with relatives in Tennessee on April 21, her family became worried about her and reported her missing two days later. On April 26, police recovered human remains when they excavated a South Toledo backyard whose property owner told police had given Eichner permission April 16 to bury a purported dead dog, then became alarmed when she learned of the missing-person report from Genoa.

Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said the body in the back yard had been strangled, but it would take several weeks to confirm identity using DNA analysis. Authorities have said they believe the body to be Mrs. Eichner's.

Over the weekend, family and friends gathered at a Genoa park to remember Mrs. Eichner. They spoke openly about her abusive relationship and her strength to manage through it all for years.

"She was beautiful inside and out, no matter what. You'd never know how bad it was because she was always worried about talking you through what you were going through," said her cousin, Amanda Kimbrell, who initially called police reporting Mrs. Eichner missing.

First Published May 3, 2021, 8:45am